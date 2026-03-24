Cole Eiserman Takes Next Step in Career with Bridgeport

By: Tucker Terranova

Born into a family with an NHL draft pick, four former professional hockey players and six college hockey players, it seems as though Cole Eiserman's future profession was determined long before he could hold a stick.

Eiserman, a Massachusetts native, has known hockey all his life. He spent his childhood weekends bouncing between his three older brothers' games and his own – experiences that fueled his passion for the sport and shaped a competitive edge that is unmistakable when the 19-year-old steps on the ice.

"I love this game," Eiserman said. "I hope when people watch me, they can see my passion and how competitive I am."

Selected 20th overall by the New York Islanders in 2024, Eiserman knows how to handle lofty expectations. He is accustomed to pressure and has thrived under it on some of the biggest stages in amateur hockey.

Eiserman joined the Bridgeport Islanders on March 18 after two seasons at Boston University, where he registered 38 goals and 19 assists for 57 points in 64 career games.

After sending BU to the 2025 National Championship game with a game-winning goal in the semifinals — a game the Terriers ultimately lost to Western Michigan — Eiserman's squad failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament this season. Still, the forward found value in a difficult year.

"It's disappointing when things don't go your way, but this season taught me a lot about adversity," Eiserman said. "I thought it helped me develop not only as a player, but also as a teammate and a leader. Being an alternate captain certainly helped with that."

Before his time with the Terriers, Eiserman spent two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program, where he posted a remarkable 271 points in just 157 games from 2022-24. Sharing the ice with future first-round picks and a handful of Islanders prospects, including BU teammate Kamil Bednarik, Eiserman experienced the highest stage junior hockey has to offer and accomplished a lifelong dream by winning gold at the World Junior Championship in 2025.

"It was awesome winning that gold medal in Ottawa with some of my best friends," Eiserman said. "I watched that tournament every Christmas growing up, and knowing you did something for USA Hockey is pretty cool. To go back-to-back meant a lot to the group, especially for the older guys who had won it the year before. When you look at some of the players on that team, it's pretty cool that I got to be their teammate."

Eiserman arrived at the professional level with not just the statistics to prove his merit, but also a winning mindset and a knack for elevating his game when the lights shine brightest. For a Bridgeport Islanders squad seeking its first trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs since 2021-22, his arrival gives head coach Rocky Thompson another weapon to deploy and opposing teams another threat to game-plan against.

Since his arrival, Eiserman has been skating alongside fellow newcomer Matt Luff on the wings of Matthew Highmore. With over 600 combined games of AHL experience, Luff and Highmore have helped Eiserman adjust to the pace of the professional game both on and off the ice.

"They're two guys who have played in the NHL and have a lot of experience in pro hockey," Eiserman said. "Having those older guys really helps. They're very comfortable out there and know exactly what to do. They're telling me, shift by shift, what's going to happen. They're very supportive, too. When you need a tap on the shoulder or something like that, they’re always there. Great guys, easy to talk to and great leaders."

That leadership is part of the nucleus of a team that has undergone a culture shift under Thompson. As Bridgeport fights for a playoff spot, Eiserman is eager not only to skate in his first professional games but also to compete in meaningful ones.

"There is something about big games that I just love being a part of," Eiserman said. "We have a great culture here, and it's exciting to play in games that matter. This whole experience has been surreal so far."

That experience aligns with the culture the organization has been intentional about building since Mathieu Darche took over as general manager. With the arrival of Matthew Schaefer and a growing sense of excitement around the club, Eiserman and other top prospects have taken notice and are eager to one day be part of something special on Long Island.

"The organization is in such a great spot right now, and we're all excited about where it's going," Eiserman said. "The whole support system has been so good to me. It definitely motivates you when you see how well they're playing up in New York. It's an exciting time to be an Islander."

That support system played a major role in Eiserman's decision to sign his entry-level contract when he did. As he took the ice for his professional debut on March 21, he was able to settle in quickly, embraced by those around him and free to simply focus on hockey.

"The hardest part of your debut is not knowing what it's going to be like," he said. "Once the first period was over, I settled in and started to understand what was expected. I knew a few guys from Development Camp, but everyone has been great. They've treated me really well. I'm super grateful for that — it makes the transition a lot easier."

That kind of support is something Eiserman has always had. He comes from a tight-knit family engulfed in hockey, one that understands every step of his journey. His brother Shane was selected in the fourth round by the Ottawa Senators in 2014, while his brother William spent time in the ECHL with the Utah Grizzlies. Add in his cousin Ed Hill, who played professionally, and both his father and uncle, who each played college hockey, and Eiserman has no shortage of mentors to lean on.

"Growing up, it was all hockey," Eiserman said. "I was very young when they were playing, but as I've gotten older, they've given me a ton of advice. They've been through all the highs and lows this sport brings, and I've definitely learned a lot. They let me play my game and be my own player, but they're always there for me off the ice. It's almost like I have four hockey dads."

Off the ice, Eiserman stays connected with family, including a niece and nephew. At BU, he enjoyed exploring visiting cities, which turned into a viral social media page where he and Washington Capitals defenseman Cole Hutson reviewed different coffee shops, titled “Cole’s Coffee Review.”

"We enjoyed finding different spots and taking our minds off things," Eiserman said. "I'll definitely check out some places in the Connecticut area. Maybe if Hutty (Hutson) is around, we'll get him out to some of those spots."

In the midst of a whirlwind transition from college life to professional hockey, Eiserman leans on the things that have stayed constant.

"Being at the rink has been such a constant for me," Eiserman said. "I think I play with the same joy I did as a kid. I have great people around me, and it's such a blessing to have such a great support system."

Now, as he begins the next chapter of a hockey journey that has long felt inevitable, Eiserman is carving out a path that is entirely his own. And if his track record is any indication, the Islanders may be watching the early steps of a player built not just for the moment, but for the spotlight that comes with it.