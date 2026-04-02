Tikkanen Finding Joy, Confidence as Playoff Race Heats Up

By: Tucker Terranova

Henrik Tikkanen’s time with the Bridgeport Islanders has featured the full range of highs and lows that come with being a professional goaltender. It has also produced a career year in which he has established himself as a netminder worthy of head coach Rocky Thompson’s trust down the stretch.

“I’m having a lot of fun and feel like a kid on the ice,” Tikkanen said. “When you do things the right way on a day-to-day basis, you eventually get rewarded.”

As Bridgeport pushes for its first playoff berth since the 2021-22 season in a tightly contested Atlantic Division, Tikkanen has taken hold of the crease at a critical time. After beginning the season in the ECHL with the Worcester Railers, he has started seven of the Islanders’ last eight games and has earned that trust with six straight wins over that stretch.

It is a continuation of the best season of the 25-year-old’s professional career. In 25 games, Tikkanen has posted a 16-7-1-1 record with a 2.38 goals-against average, which ranks seventh in the American Hockey League, and a .907 save percentage, which ranks 13th. In addition, Tikkanen was named an ECHL All-Star for his strong play in his eight games with Worcester.

“It’s nice to know that the coaches trust you, but at the same time, you have to respond to what they’re asking from you,” Tikkanen said. “You have to be at your best every night, especially at this time of year. My main goal is just to help the team as much as I can.”

Recently, Tikkanen has helped Bridgeport climb the standings with timely saves and clutch performances. That includes a 15-save third period in the Islanders’ April 1 game against the Hershey Bears and a perfect showing in the shootout on March 27 in a come-from-behind win against the Laval Rocket. That performance featured a highlight-reel scorpion save that made its way across the AHL’s social media platforms and drew attention across the league.

“I didn’t realize that I had that save in my tool bag,” Tikkanen joked. “It’s great to make big saves for my team. All you can do is focus on one save at a time. Normally, late in games, adrenaline finds a way to take over.”

Tikkanen is finding joy again after a season that challenged him both professionally and personally. As part of a Bridgeport team that struggled to generate consistent momentum a year ago, this season has provided a much-needed reset.

“Last year was tough on me,” Tikkanen said. “After last season, I just wanted to start having fun again. This is supposed to be enjoyable, and I’m starting to find that again.”

A major reason for that renewed perspective is life away from the rink. Tikkanen recently became a father, and the experience has reshaped how he approaches both hockey and his day-to-day routine.

“I’ve really enjoyed being a dad and seeing my girl grow up,” Tikkanen said. “It brings a lot of joy to my life when I get out of the rink, and she is the first thing I see when I get home. It’s also helped me take my mind off hockey when I leave the rink.”

Hailing from Lohja, Finland, Tikkanen brings a larger-than-life personality that extends beyond his 6-foot-8 frame. He was selected 214th overall by the New York Islanders in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and his draft experience offered an early lesson in the unpredictable nature of the sport.

“I honestly didn’t have a clue that I even had a chance to be drafted,” Tikkanen said. “I woke up in the middle of the night, checked my phone and saw a ton of phone calls and messages. I had no clue, but I was very excited.”

From there, Tikkanen spent two seasons playing professionally in Finland and Sweden before making the jump to North America. He joined Worcester for the 2022-23 season and later made his Bridgeport debut on Dec. 29, 2023, when he recorded 34 saves in a 6-5 win against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Adjusting to the North American game presented challenges that Tikkanen embraced. The smaller ice surface and increased pace required refinements to both his positioning and decision-making.

“The game is a little faster over here with the smaller rink and faster players,” Tikkanen said. “In North America, more teams are trying to create offense, while the European style is a bit more defensive. I enjoy facing more shots and the traffic that comes with playing goalie here. It’s more of a challenge, but I enjoy that.”

One of the most unique aspects of Tikkanen’s game is his size. He is the tallest goaltender in the AHL and would become the tallest in National Hockey League history if he makes his debut. While that stature provides natural advantages in net coverage, it also presents technical challenges that he continues to refine.

“I don’t want to rely just on my size,” Tikkanen said. “I’m able to play a little deeper than most, but I also want to be able to skate and read the game well. At the same time, having long limbs creates a lot of holes in the net and some challenges in that regard.”

Tikkanen credits much of his development to the coaching and mentorship available within the Islanders organization. Between Islanders’ director of goaltending development and scouting Chris Terreri, goaltending coach Sergei Naumovs and former NHL goaltender Corey Schneider, he has access to 25 years of NHL playing experience and 42 years of coaching experience.

“We’ve done a lot of things that I feel like I have been able to actually apply to my game this season,” Tikkanen said. “I have built a really strong relationship with all three of them, and they’ve each taught me different ways that I can improve.”

Now in his third season in North America, Tikkanen believes this year stands out as one of the most enjoyable of his career. A renewed sense of confidence and cohesion within the locker room has translated to improved play on the ice.

“It’s a whole new atmosphere inside the room, and we all trust each other and love coming to the rink each day,” Tikkanen said. “Personally, I feel a lot better. I feel like I am here for a reason, and my teammates are there to back me up.”

As the regular season winds down, the focus remains on securing a playoff berth and building momentum for a potential run. Tikkanen emphasized the role the fan base has played in supporting the team throughout the season and the importance of delivering meaningful games down the stretch.

“We really love our fans and want to give them a fun run at the playoffs,” Tikkanen said. “Seeing this building packed has really helped our team. We want to see how far we can take this and hopefully give them things to cheer about.”

Tikkanen’s passion for the game is evident every time he steps on the ice. It has fueled both his individual success and Bridgeport’s late-season push, while reconnecting him with the joy that first drew him to the position.

“It’s been a really fun year for me,” Tikkanen said. “Between the birth of my daughter and the guys on this team, I’m always going to remember it.”