Joey Larson Making His Mark in Bridgeport

By: Tucker Terranova

On November 12, Joey Larson delivered a clutch, game-tying goal for the Bridgeport Islanders to push their School Day matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins into overtime, deflecting a shot from the point during the game's final minute. For Bridgeport, that kind of production has become routine from their 24-year-old forward, who has brought a steady and clutch presence to the lineup.

An undrafted free agent, Larson has carved out a spot in a league packed with former top draft picks and NHL veterans. After posting three points in six games during his first stint with Bridgeport last April, including a multi-goal contest, he earned a spot in Bridgeport’s opening night lineup this October. Since then, he’s led the team in goals and ranks near the top of the AHL’s rookie goal-scoring leaderboard.

Larson, a native of Brighton, Michigan, has been surrounded by hockey for as long as he can remember. His dad built a rink in their backyard, and his uncle, Jim Storm, who appeared in 84 NHL games with the Hartford Whalers and Dallas Stars, played a major role in shaping his journey.

“We were always shooting pucks or out on the ice, so hockey was just always around us,” Larson said. “My uncle’s an awesome guy and a great friend. He understands what I go through and is someone I can talk to about pretty much anything.”

His youth career was filled with accolades, including being named Michigan’s “Mr. Hockey” in 2019 at Hartland High School. Larson continued to excel in junior hockey across the BCHL, NAHL and USHL, totaling 135 points in 157 games and establishing himself as a standout scorer.

Larson’s college path also reflected both family ties and his drive to compete at the highest level. He started at Northern Michigan University, where his mother swam collegiately and his uncle had posted back-to-back 50-point seasons.

“My mom went to Northern Michigan, and that’s kind of how I originally committed there,” he said. "I really enjoyed the school and thought it was a great fit."

Larson collected 27 points in 36 games as a freshman and earned a spot on the CCHA All-Rookie Team. After his freshman year, Larson transferred to Michigan State University, one of the nation’s historic programs. A lifelong Spartan fan, he joined a talented roster that included nine NHL draft picks and national championship aspirations. The ultra-competitive culture, he said, helped elevate his game to another level.

“Being surrounded by good players always elevates your own game. Everyone there was super competitive, and we made each other better every day,” he said.

Over two seasons with the Spartans, Larson totaled 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists) and helped the team capture two Big Ten titles.

Following his junior year, Larson chose to forgo his final season of eligibility and sign with the Islanders, taking the next step toward his lifelong dream of playing in the NHL. His brief stint with Bridgeport last spring gave him a glimpse of the pace and physicality of professional hockey, and this fall, he has noticed an even stronger chemistry among the team.

“It feels like there’s more of a bond this year,” he said. “We’re a really close group, and I think that’s showing on the ice.”

Larson credits first-year Bridgeport head coach Rocky Thompson for that culture and for helping him develop a more complete game. Known for his powerful shot, Larson believes Thompson’s approach has allowed him to make an impact beyond just scoring.

“He’s done a great job with me. We’ve worked on things away from the puck, putting me in positions to score and create offense,” he said.

As the season progresses, Larson’s goal is clear: continue contributing and help Bridgeport win games.

“I’ve always felt that I could be a contributor at this level. I’m glad I’ve been able to show that this season.”